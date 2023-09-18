Authorities warn of high levels of E.Coli in St George's Bay water

The Environmental Health Directorate has issued a warning to beachgoers regarding contamination in St George's Bay in St Julian's.

On Monday, the directorate recommended against swimming in the bay due to exceeded levels of E. Coli which is affecting the quality of the water.

The Environmental Health Officers are investigating to determine the source of contamination, the directorate said. The duration of the contamination cannot be predicted at this stage.

There are now fixed signs in the area denoting the location. The signs will be taken down once the quality has improved, and another press release will be released to inform the public that the area is once again suitable for swimming.

For further information, the public is kindly requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on telephone number 21337333 or by email on [email protected]. The public is also being invited to access the Directorate’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/EHDMalta or our official website at https://environmentalhealth.gov.mt for similar information.