Loggerhead turtle nesting site discovered at Ramla l-Ħamra

A loggerhead turtle nesting site has been found at Ir-Ramla l-Ħamra in Gozo, the third turtle nesting site observed this season.

A routine morning patrol by Nature Trust Malta volunteers spotted the nest and informed the Environment and Resource Authority (ERA), who are now coordinating with the NGO to cordon off the area and ensure that the nest is protected.

The loggerhead turtle, il-fekruna l-komuni in Maltese, is an endangered species and protected under local and international laws. It is a long-living, slowly maturing marine species that lives in tropical to warm temperate climates.

Capturing, killing, taking, and trading these turtles or their eggs, as well as the deliberate disturbance of these species, particularly during the period of breeding, rearing and migration, is a criminal offence, punishable by fines from €500 to €2,400 for every egg destroyed or displaced from the wild. The area where the eggs have been laid is also a protected area and a Natura 2000 site.

Nature Trust Malta is sponsored by ERA to conduct animal rescues and rehabilitation around the Maltese islands. In a statement on Saturday morning, ERA said it will continue supporting Nature Trust Malta relevant stakeholders in ensuring the protection of the nest.

An Emergency Conservation Order will also be issued.

ERA encouraged the public to act responsibly in the surrounding area as excessive noise, foot traffic and light close to the nesting area could pose a threat to the turtle eggs and any hatchlings. Any observations of turtle activity should be reported to ERA on 2292 3500 or through its customer care system, or directly to Nature Trust Malta on 9999 9505.

Anyone interested in helping Nature Trust Malta monitor nesting sites during the nesting period and helping with other related tasks are being asked to email [email protected] for more information.