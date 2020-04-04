Independent newspapers join eNGOs calling on PM not to open spring hunting season

The Times of Malta, MaltaToday, The Malta Independent and Illum have joined the call on the Prime Minister not to open the spring hunting season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes within days after 10 eNGOs also supported BirdLife Malta’s claim in a unified message.

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis where all of society is asked to stay indoors unless exceptionally necessary, the eNGOs are insisting that it is outrageous that the government will be allowing thousands of hunters to go out to hunt in spring.

“Apart from the fact that spring hunting is unsustainable, the lack of the necessary resources to enforce such a derogation would only mean a massacre of protected birds. The eNGOs urge the government to recognise that the country is for everyone to enjoy and not just a group with narrow interests which is being constantly privileged,” BirdLife CEO Mark Sultana said.

The eNGOs which earlier this week endorsed the call are: Nature Trust-FEE Malta, Friends of the Earth Malta Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA), Greenhouse Malta, Moviment Graffitti, Bicycle Advocacy Group, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Futur Ambjent Wieħed, Animal Liberation Malta, Ramblers’ Assocation of Malta.