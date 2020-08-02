62 turtle eggs hatch successfully at Ramla l-Ħamra

Turtle hatchlings surprised bathers at Ramla l-Ħamra when they emerged from their nesting site in the early hours of Sunday.

The 62 turtle eggs hatched successfully and the hatchlings made their way to the sea, the Environment and Resources Authority said. The eggs were laid on the sandy beach in May.

Volunteers from Nature Trust, who were on site keeping watch over the nest spotted the first hatchlings at around 1:50am.

They immediately informed ERA of the event taking place and took action on the ground to guide hatchlings safely to the water’s edge. Over a five hour process, 62 hatchlings made their way to the sea.

Hatchlings are naturally attracted to moon light shining on the sea surface and their first response, upon emerging from the eggs, is to swim towards light.

ERA thanked all volunteers who contributed their time to protect the nesting site.