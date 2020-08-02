menu

62 turtle eggs hatch successfully at Ramla l-Ħamra

After more than two months, 62 turtles hatch at Ramla l-Ħamra

kurt_sansone
2 August 2020, 11:20am
by Kurt Sansone
The first hatchlings out of the nest at Ramla l-Ħamra. Photo by Roy Davidson, the officially appointed photographer with permit, using night vision camera not to disturb the natural process.
The first hatchlings out of the nest at Ramla l-Ħamra. Photo by Roy Davidson, the officially appointed photographer with permit, using night vision camera not to disturb the natural process.

Turtle hatchlings surprised bathers at Ramla l-Ħamra when they emerged from their nesting site in the early hours of Sunday.

The 62 turtle eggs hatched successfully and the hatchlings made their way to the sea, the Environment and Resources Authority said. The eggs were laid on the sandy beach in May.

Volunteers from Nature Trust, who were on site keeping watch over the nest spotted the first hatchlings at around 1:50am.

They immediately informed ERA of the event taking place and took action on the ground to guide hatchlings safely to the water’s edge. Over a five hour process, 62 hatchlings made their way to the sea.

Hatchlings are naturally attracted to moon light shining on the sea surface and their first response, upon emerging from the eggs, is to swim towards light. 

ERA thanked all volunteers who contributed their time to protect the nesting site.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in Nature
62 turtle eggs hatch successfully at Ramla l-Ħamra

62 turtle eggs hatch successfully at Ramla l-Ħamra
Kurt Sansone
Loggerhead turtle Dodo released into the sea after yearlong rehabilitation

Loggerhead turtle Dodo released into the sea after yearlong rehabilitation
Kurt Sansone
Loggerhead turtle lays eggs at Ghadira Bay

Loggerhead turtle lays eggs at Ghadira Bay
Karl Azzopardi
Turtles first hatched under 1992 protection law could be returning

Turtles first hatched under 1992 protection law could be returning
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.