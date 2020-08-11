Second turtle lays eggs at Għadira beach

Għadira’s sandy beach has become somewhat of a maternity ward for Loggerhead turtles after a second one laid its eggs there on Monday.

The turtle was spotted making its way onto the sand at around 9pm on Monday, laying its eggs close to another nesting site on the same beach.

Officers from the Environment and Resources Authority and Nature Trust Malta, who were on site confirmed the sighting and the new nest. The nest was immediately cordoned off for protection.

This latest sighting adds the total number of turtles that nested in Malta this year to four.

Apart from the two nests at Għadira Bay and another one is located at Golden Bay. Another Loggerhead turtle nested in Ramla Bay Gozo in May and hatched 85 eggs between the 2 and 4 of August.

ERA will continue collaborating with Nature Trust Malta, the Environment Ministry and other public and private entities, to protect the nesting sites.

Excessive noise, trampling and light close to the nesting area may pose a threat to turtle eggs and any hatchlings, so the public is encouraged to co-operate, in order to help this turtle, which is globally classified as an endangered species.

Illegalities should be immediately reported to ERA on 99210404 or [email protected]