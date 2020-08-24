menu

Loggerhead turtle hatchlings emerge from turtle nest on Golden Bay

About 50 turtle hatchlings have emerged from the turtle nest at Ir-Ramla tal-Mixquqa

24 August 2020, 7:38am
by MaltaToday Staff
Mark Zammit Cordina/ERA
About 50 turtle hatchlings have emerged from the turtle nest at Ir-Ramla tal-Mixquqa (Golden Bay) on Monday night, after a successful period of incubation.

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), together with Nature Trust – FEE Malta (NTM) and volunteers, are on site to ensure appropriate protection to the hatchlings and to guide them safely to the water’s edge.

Hatchlings are naturally attracted to moon light shining on the sea surface and their first response, upon emerging from the eggs, is to swim towards light.

ERA thanked NTM, the Ministry for the Environment, Climate Change and Planning (MECP) and all volunteers who contributed their time to achieve the protection of this species and the strengthening of the marine biodiversity in Malta.

Mark Zammit Cordina/ERA
