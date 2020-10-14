menu

Two flamingos stolen from Għadira nature reserve

Unknown persons enter reserve from secluded area using wooden planks to jump over the fence

matthew_vella
14 October 2020, 3:46pm
by Matthew Vella
Flamingos at the nature reserve. Photo: Aron Borg
Flamingos at the nature reserve. Photo: Aron Borg

BirdLife Malta has reported the theft of two flamingos from the Għadira Nature Reserve during the night between the 12 and 13 October.

BirdLife spokesperson Nathanial Attard said unknown persons entered the reserve from a secluded area using wooden planks to jump over the fence.

“Footprints on islands that are never visited by anyone are also visible. The sad part of this story is that two out of the three juvenile Greater Flamingos that have been recently released back into the wild at the reserve after rehab have disappeared, leading us to believe that they have been either killed or taken away.”

The police were at the reserve soon after this discovery and are investigating the case. “One can only imagine what would happen to the birds in such reserves without any controlled access. BirdLife Malta will continue working hard to make such places a respite and a safe place for birds to be enjoyed by the public,” Attard said.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
More in Nature
Two flamingos stolen from Għadira nature reserve

Two flamingos stolen from Għadira nature reserve
Matthew Vella
Invasion alert: aggressive Oriential hornet’s spread in Malta is growing

Invasion alert: aggressive Oriential hornet’s spread in Malta is growing
Karl Azzopardi
Hunters get Miżieb and l-Aħrax: Minister to sign deal with FKNK

Hunters get Miżieb and l-Aħrax: Minister to sign deal with FKNK
Matthew Vella
[WATCH] ‘Worst year for illegal hunting yet,’ BirdLife says

[WATCH] ‘Worst year for illegal hunting yet,’ BirdLife says
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.