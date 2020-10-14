Two flamingos stolen from Għadira nature reserve

BirdLife Malta has reported the theft of two flamingos from the Għadira Nature Reserve during the night between the 12 and 13 October.

BirdLife spokesperson Nathanial Attard said unknown persons entered the reserve from a secluded area using wooden planks to jump over the fence.

“Footprints on islands that are never visited by anyone are also visible. The sad part of this story is that two out of the three juvenile Greater Flamingos that have been recently released back into the wild at the reserve after rehab have disappeared, leading us to believe that they have been either killed or taken away.”

The police were at the reserve soon after this discovery and are investigating the case. “One can only imagine what would happen to the birds in such reserves without any controlled access. BirdLife Malta will continue working hard to make such places a respite and a safe place for birds to be enjoyed by the public,” Attard said.