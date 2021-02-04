[WATCH] Nine birds of prey released back into the wild over Comino

Nine birds of prey were released back into the wild over Comino on Thursday after undergoing rehabilitation over the past few weeks.

BirdLife Malta said eight Common Kestrels, which had to be treated for gunshot injuries, were victims of illegal hunting in the autumn season.

Most of these bords were found by members of the public between October and December. In two cases, the birds were picked up by Nature Trust and Animal Welfare Gozo.

The other bird – a Short-eared Owl – was found weak from migration of employees of the Malta National Aquarium.

All nine birds underwent rehabilitation and after making a full recovery were released back to the wild this morning on Comino.

Kestrels would have migrated southward from Europe to avoid the winter months. BirdLife conservation manager Nicholas Barbara said Malta’s mild weather allowed these birds to sometimes roost in Malta.