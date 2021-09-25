[WATCH] BirdLife and CABS report rampant illegal hunting on Friday

BirdLife Malta and Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) reported rampant illegal hunting on Friday, as South-westerly winds favoured a peak in observed migration of birds of prey.

They said they witnessed illegal hunting incidents across locations including Dingli, Victoria Lines, Siġġiewi and Rabat in Malta and Xlendi, Marsalforn, Għasri and Għarb on Gozo.

BirdLife said that targeted birds included Honey-buzzards, Eurasian Hobby and Common Kestrels, and that they recovered a dead Hobby from Xlendi, an injured Honey-buzzard from Miżieb, and an injured Common Kestrel from Santa Luċija.

"This follows another four illegally shot birds retrieved the day before, including a Marsh-harrier and a Night-heron recovered by police," added BirdLife.

It remarked that after calls were made to the Environmental Protection Unit (EPU), only a single police unit for Malta was available, while Gozo Police informed they had no field units and only district police could attend.

BirdLife Malta CEO Mark Sultana said that, “It is unconceivable that during peak migration of birds of prey, police presence on the ground is weak [...] It is not a coincidence that such lack of enforcement is always experienced in the run-up to a general election.”

CABS spokesperson Axel Hirschfeld stated that the main driver for this illegal hunting remains taxidermy collections which is unchecked and unverified.

BirdLife said that since the start of the autumn hunting season on 1 September, they received 21 illegally shot protected birds.

It mentioned that Malta is facing several EU infringement procedures on hunting and trapping, one of which mentions specifically the lack of adequate protection afforded to wild birds.