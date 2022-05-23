Bathers get first taste of summer... and jellyfish invasion at Golden Bay

A marauding army of jellyfish was witnessed at Golden Bay in Għajn Tuffieħa on Sunday, as bathers were warned by rangers patrolling nature sites administered by Din L-Art Ħelwa and Nature Trust Malta.

The HPF volunteer ranger unit said it had started the day treating many jellyfish stings on Sunday, and called on bathers to resist the inviting water due to the threat of injury from the mauve stinger.

The rangers however come equipped with a First Aid kit that contains a handy antidote for stings: bicarbonate.

Bathers are warned: they should not apply freshwater, vinegar, alcohol or pressure bandage to a sting, and to seek immediate medical attention if shock or breathing difficulties occur.

The HPF rangers said a sting should first be carefully washed with seawater, without rubbing. Then, if available, apply a half-baking soda, half seawater slurry for five minutes: this presents further envenomation from attached tentacles.

They also suggest using a plastic card to remove the stinger’s tentacle residuals. Scrape in one direction only.

Then apply ice packs wrapped in cloth or a thin towel, but not directly on the skin, for five to 15 minutes. “Warn the victim that ice pack may be uncomfortable at first!” the rangers says.