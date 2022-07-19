First turtle nesting site of the season found in Ramla l-Ħamra

The first turtle nesting site of the season has been found at Ramla l-Ħamra in Gozo early on Tuesday morning.

Officers from the Environment and Resources Authority confirmed the turtle tracks, which were discovered by Nature Trust’s Rescue Team, indicating that a turtle may have nested in the area.

ERA personnel together with Nature Trust Malta confirmed that a turtle had laid its eggs. ERA said it will continue supporting NTM and the relevant stakeholders in order to ensure the protection of the nest and that an Emergency Conservation Order will be issued.

“The general public is encouraged to act responsibly. Excessive noise, trampling and light close to the nesting area may pose a threat to turtle eggs and any hatchlings,” ERA said.

"The area will be monitired 24/7 for the coming two months, by volunteers for Nature Trust in collaboration with ERA until hopefully, we get to see the precious hatchlings emerging," The Wildlife Rescue Team said

The loggerhead turtle (il-fekruna l-komuni), scientifically known as Caretta caretta is a long-living, slowly maturing marine species that inhabits tropical to warm temperate areas.

This species is classified as globally endangered by the World Conservation Area and is also protected by various national and international legislation.

Capturing, killing, taking, and trading these turtles, as well as the deliberate disturbance of these species, particularly during the period of breeding, rearing and migration, is prohibited and subject to legal action. Even the destruction of eggs or taking of eggs from the wild is strictly prohibited and constitutes a criminal offence.

The national Flora, Fauna and Natural Habitats Protection Regulations impose a minimum fine of nearly €500 and going up to nearly €2,400 for each egg that may be destroyed or taken from the wild. The area where the loggerhead turtle has laid its eggs is also a protected area under the Environment Protection Act and a Natura 2000 site through the EU Habitats Directive.

Any observations of turtle activity or environmental illegality should be immediately reported to ERA on 22923500 or [email protected] or to NTM.