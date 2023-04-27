Planning Authority continues to remove illegally dumped material near Mdina, Mtarfa

The Planning Authority (PA) announced on Thursday that it has resumed action to remove large quantities of illegally dumped material between Mdina and Mtarfa.

This come after direct action was taken by the PA in January, which was later halted due to a warrant of prohibitory injunction against the authority.

Despite the legal setback, the PA had already moved in to remove multiple truckloads of dumped material, which were then transported to licensed waste management sites.

Any soil removed was utilised to replenish existing agricultural land, it said.

After withdrawing the warrant of prohibitory injunction, the contravener said it will fully reinstate the affected land and pay any pending daily fines tied to the enforcement notices issued on the site.

The removal of the illegally dumped material and reinstatement of the site is being carried out by the contravener under the continuous supervision of the PA.

The costs of the operation will also be shouldered by the contravener.