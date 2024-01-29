BirdLife Malta’s Nature Guardians course starts again next March

BirdLife Malta’s Nature Guardians course is set to begin for a fourth time in the first week of March.

The course, aimed at children aged 7 to 11 years, teaches children about the different fauna and flora of the Maltese islands.

“Not only is this course about learning but it is mostly about getting one’s hands dirty. In fact, we sow seeds, we plant trees, we build insect hotels, we create hedgehog boxes, we sample water, we collect salt, and we learn how to use the telescope and the microscope. All this whilst making new friends and enjoying the wonderful colours our spring can offer,” BirdLife Malta Head of Land management Mark Gauci said.

Each course accommodates a small group of children, capped at a maximum of 12, ensuring individual attention for everyone. Experienced leaders will make sure the dynamics of the group are always positive, and a healthy environment is fostered.

with an informative booklet outlining the upcoming sessions, work gloves, and Nature Guardian-branded T-shirts, caps or hoodies, the children get hands-on experience in managing a nature reserve. Birdwatching and exploring the fascinating migration patterns of birds are also integral parts of the agenda.

Upon completion of the course, a graduation ceremony is organized, where children are presented with certificates, officially declaring them as graduated Nature Guardians.

If you're interested in applying for the Nature Guardians spring 2024 course, you can do so through this link. The application deadline is Tuesday, 13th February 2024, or earlier if fully booked.

For additional program details, including a session calendar and content overview, visit here.