Exhibition puts Comino's exploitation, environmental degradation under the spotlight

Comino’s exploitation is set to be the centre of attention for a new exhibition titled, “Comino will be Different Next Summer.”

The title is a quote from a 2022 interview where tourism minister Clayton Bartolo promised that he would address the list of challenges that threaten the island. In recent years, Comino’s natural condition has been subject to a number of protests due to problems such as overcrowding, littering, and the disregard for its protected status.

Just this week, Moviment Graffitti reiterated its stance on the fact that Comino remains exploited by commercial interests all year and lacks proper enforcement.

In the summer of 2022, Moviment Graffitti activists launched a direct action on the island of Comino, protesting the private concessions blocking access to the public coastline.

Curated by Maria Eileen Fsadni, the showcase brings together the works of photographers Joanna Demarco, Lisa Attard, and Inigo Taylor, alongside multidisciplinary artist Sheldon Saliba and architect Mario Asef. The exhibition aims to shed light on the challenges facing Comino, with a particular focus on the island's historical context and the impacts of past decisions.

The works featured in the exhibition highlight the efforts of civil society to protect Comino, while also addressing contemporary issues such as proposed hotel redevelopment, over-tourism, and environmental degradation. Sheldon Saliba's installations focus on these recent challenges, offering a visual representation of the island's plight.

Overall, the exhibition aims to stimulate conversation and action regarding Comino's environmental future and Malta's broader environmental landscape.

The exhibition is part of a collaboration between Friends of the Earth Malta, Valletta Contemporary and il-Forn ta’ Kemmuna. The exhibition opened on 15 March and will remain so until 20 April.