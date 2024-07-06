Rare Mediterranean monk seal sighting reported in Maltese waters

The Environment and Resources Authority has reported a rare sighting of a Mediterranean monk seal in Maltese waters.

The species is the only seal native to the Mediterranean region. A video of the sighting was initially uploaded on social media and later confirmed by Prof. Alan Deidun.

The last recorded sighting of a Mediterranean monk seal in Malta, where it is known as il-bumerin, il-foka monaka or il-monka, was in the late 1990s.

The species also features in Maltese Idioms including ‘torqod daqs bumerin’ (‘sleeping like a monk seal’) which indicates the company’s shared history with the monk seal.

Until the 20th century, the Mediterranean monk seal had been known to congregate, give birth, and seek refuge on open beaches in various parts of the Mediterranean region.

The species is classified as vulnerable but increasing by the World Conservation Area (IUCN), and stands at about 500-1,000 individuals.

The Mediterranean monk seal is a protected species under national and international law. Capturing, killing, taking, and trading in monk seals, as well as deliberately disturbing the species is prohibited and punishable by fines ranging from €500 to €2,400 for every specimen affected.

In a statement on Saturday, the ERA encouraged the general public and sea-farers to act responsibly in case of seal encounters, and immediately report any observations to ERA over the phone (2292 3500) or through its customer care system.