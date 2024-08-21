First sighting of invasive Red dwarf honeybee in Europe recorded in Malta

The first established colony of the Red dwarf honeybee, Apis florea, has been recorded for the first time ever in Europe in Malta.

Local beekeeper and Breeds of Origin Conservancy Administrator, Thomas Galea, who is known on a national level for his work in the conservation of the endangered Maltese honeybee, was responsible for this find.

All competent authorities and the beekeeping community are officially being alerted by Breeds of Origin Conservancy about this matter and the threat posed by this alien invasive species.

The Red Dwarf Honeybee (Apis florea) is a small, wild bee species native to South and Southeast Asia, particularly found in regions like India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Cambodia.

These bees are known for their distinctive red and orange coloration and relatively small size compared to other honeybee species. They build single, exposed combs, often on low branches or shrubs, which are typically smaller than those of their larger counterparts. T

The nests are usually well camouflaged with leaves and twigs, providing some protection from predators. Apis florea plays a significant role in pollinating a variety of plants in its natural habitat.

Unlike the more commonly known European honeybee, the Red Dwarf Honeybee is not typically domesticated for honey production due to its smaller size and the lesser quantity of honey it produces.

The species is also known for its unique defense mechanisms, such as performing a "shimmering" behavior where bees on the surface of the nest move in a wave-like pattern to deter predators. Despite their small size, Red Dwarf Honeybees are resilient and play a crucial role in maintaining the health of tropical ecosystems.