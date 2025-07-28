Sixth turtle nest confirmed at Ramla l-Ħamra

The sixth turtle nest of the season has been confirmed this morning at Ramla l-Ħamra beach in Gozo.

The nesting turtle, affectionately named Angela, was spotted in the early hours by volunteers from Nature Trust – FEE Malta who were monitoring the area.

Officials from Nature Trust and the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) swiftly arrived on site to ensure the turtle’s safety and begin securing the nest.

Environmental groups are urging the public to show their support by keeping a respectful distance and avoiding the use of artificial lighting near the nesting area, as lights and noise can disorient turtles and harm the chances of successful hatching.

Anyone who spots a turtle or nest can call ERA on 22923500 or Nature Trust on 99999505.