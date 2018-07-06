[WATCH] Two Common Kestrel pairs breed in Malta this year

Two pairs of Common Kestrels have bred in Malta this year, in what is a relatively uncommon event given the scarcity of such birds usually breeding on the island, BirdLife Malta said.

One pair of the birds bred on the western side of Malta, while the other pair did so on the western coast of Gozo, the NGO said, highlighting that the decrease in illegal hunting of the species in recent years is encouraging an increase in the frequency of breeding records.

The pair in Malta was first observed on the 24 May, and were confirmed to be breeding the following day when the nest was located. It contained five young Kesterls, about one-week old, when it was discovered.

The breeding site was regularly monitored by a BirdLife Malta volunteer birder for more than four weeks, until all the young fledged successfully by 25 June, the NGO said.

Meanwhile in Gozo, a second nest was found by the same volunteer on 19 June, with chicks already well grown. A second visit to the nest two days later confirmed that it contained four young that were preparing to fledge soon.

“The breeding pairs were both actively seen bringing prey to their young during the observation periods including birds (mainly Spanish Sparrows but also a Short-toed Lark) as well as rats, skinks, a gecko, and an Egyptian Grasshopper,” the NGO said.

“When the chicks were young, the adults fed them by tearing the prey into smaller pieces for them to swallow. As they grew, the adults then began leaving the prey on the floor of the nest so that the young birds could learn to feed on their own.”

“The Maltese Islands can support many more pairs of Common Kestrels if the birds are better protected and nest-sites not disturbed,” BirdLife noted.

Video footage and photos credited to Denis Cachia.