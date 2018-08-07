menu

BirdLife invites public to view flamingos at Ghadira Nature Reserve

This is the first time in the NGO’s history that 10 flamingos have been hosted at once in one of its nature reserves  

7 August 2018, 5:08pm
by Karl Azzopardi
10 flamingos are currently being hosted at Ghadira's Nature Reserve
BirdLife Malta will be giving members of the public the opportunity to visit the Ghadira Nature Reserve which is currently hosting a record number of Great Flamingos.

“This is the first time in BirdLife Malta’s history that so many of these magnificent birds have settled at one of our reserves at once,” a spokesman for BirdLife Malta said. 

The eNGO stated that it does not normally open the reserve during the summer months, but due to high public interest will be doing so. 

The Ghadira Nature Reserve will be open from 8:00 am to 11:00 am, and admittance will be free of charge. 

