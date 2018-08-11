menu

Hunter shoots down three white storks

BirdLife said that two of the birds were collected by the hunter

yannick_pace
11 August 2018, 9:30am
by Yannick Pace
Three white storks were shot down by a hunter on Friday night
Three white storks were shot down yesterday, shortly after arriving in Malta, BirdLife said.

The eNGO said on Facebook that the three birds arrived along with another 15 stocks which were spotted in Gozo, and later in Rabat and Mdina.

It said that at one point, a member of the public witnessed a hunter shooting down three of the storks.

“Two of the three shot birds were collected, but whan the hunter realized he was being watched, he left the third one behind,” BirdLife said.

The storks soaring over Zebbug this morning as they make their way to North Africa
The storks soaring over Zebbug this morning as they make their way to North Africa

BirdLife said that Administrative Law Enforcement, which is tasked with enforcing hunting related regulations, among other, where late to arrive on site, with the bird being collected by an inspector owing to a “lack of available police”.

It said that the police from the Rabat district were monitoring some storks which had rested in the limits of Zebbug.

BirdLife called on the public to watchful eye on Saturday and to inform it, as well as the police, if they suspect any illegal hunting on protected birds.

