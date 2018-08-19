[WATCH] Civil protection officers save flamingo from electricity cable in late night operation

Members of the Civil Protection Department spent their Saturday night desperately trying to rescue a flamingo that was entangled in high tension electricity cables near Popeye’s Village.

The Civil Protection Department (CPD) posted the delicate rescue mission on Facebook.

CPD responded by sending a hydraulic platform, one officer and two firefighters from Xemxija Fire Station.

CPD worked closely with Enemalta personnel who shut down the power lines, ensuring that no residual electricity remained in the cables.

For added precaution, Civil Protection personnel, donned electrical protective suits on top of their firesuits before successfully carrying out the rescue operation.

Once recovered the injured flamingo was handed over to Birdlife Malta members who were on site.

On Facebook, The Civil Protection thanked Enemalta and Birdlife for their assistance.

(Images / Videos by Deputy Director Peter Paul Coleiro, ARO Alan Cutajar, Enemalta's Client Response Team.)