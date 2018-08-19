menu

[WATCH] Civil protection officers save flamingo from electricity cable in late night operation

A flamingo which was stuck in high tension wired was saved in an operation which included the help of the Civil Protection Department, firefighters, BirdLife and Enemalta

maria_pace
19 August 2018, 11:02am
by Maria Pace
The Flamigno was stuck in High Tension 33 kva wires near Popeye's Village

Members of the Civil Protection Department spent their Saturday night desperately trying to rescue a flamingo that was entangled in high tension electricity cables near Popeye’s Village.

The Civil Protection Department (CPD) posted the delicate rescue mission on Facebook.

CPD responded by sending a hydraulic platform, one officer and two firefighters from Xemxija Fire Station.

The Flamingo was handed to BirdLife Malta

CPD worked closely with Enemalta personnel who shut down the power lines, ensuring that no residual electricity remained in the cables.

For added precaution, Civil Protection personnel, donned electrical protective suits on top of their firesuits before successfully carrying out the rescue operation.

Once recovered the injured flamingo was handed over to Birdlife Malta members who were on site.

On Facebook, The Civil Protection thanked  Enemalta and Birdlife for their assistance.

(Images / Videos by Deputy Director Peter Paul Coleiro, ARO Alan Cutajar, Enemalta's Client Response Team.) 

