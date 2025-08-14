Valley Road’s giant Norfolk tree saved

A giant Norfolk pine tree has been retained in the latest plans for the construction of a five-storey development instead of Villa Cassar in Valley Road, Msida.

The building is just a few metres from the bridge spanning Valley Road that links the University skate park area to the Santa Venera tunnels.

Previous plans submitted last year had indicated that the tree would be uprooted.

It is estimated that the tree, which rises to nearly 18 metres—the equivalent of a six-storey building—is as old as the villa, which predates 1967.

Norfolk pine trees are not a protected species and are only granted legal protection when they are over 50 years old and located outside development zones. Yet they often serve as urban landmarks, towering over nearby buildings and providing shelter for birds.

Following a report by MaltaToday last year, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) called for the retention of the tree and for a redesign of the project so that the tree is integrated within the development.

The villa, which has no heritage value, is earmarked for a non-controversial project to transform it into a five-storey block consisting of a catering establishment and shops at ground level, 31 overlying apartments, and a basement garage for 14 cars.

One of the plans submitted last year showed the existing basement layout, identifying the entire plot—including the tree—as being earmarked for demolition.

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) has now said that it has no further concerns about the development noting the retention of the tree in the latest plans.