Gżira pumping station to be restored

A planning application has been submitted to the Planning Authority for the restoration of the Gzira Pumping Station complex, located at Triq D’Argens and Triq Luqa Briffa.

The proposal spearheaded by the Water Services Corporation foresees the restoration of the Grade 1 scheduled building, reconstructing its back wing, and upgrading the surrounding grounds with a public garden and an underground reservoir. Plans also involve rebuilding the chimney and a boundary wall overlooking Triq Luqa Briffa.

Built in the late 19th century, the Gzira Pumping Station was Malta’s main water and sewer pumping station for the North Harbour area. This building is considered both an architectural and historical monument, as a prominent example of Neo-Gothic architecture.

Within its grounds is a reinforced concrete water tower, likely constructed in the second half of the 20th century, making it one of the few such examples in Malta. The site also contains wartime shelters of cultural heritage value.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH) welcomed the intent to rehabilitate the complex but requested further details. These include clarification of the proposed use of above- and underground spaces, documentation and preservation of any surviving machinery and pipework, and restoration of the concrete water tank under expert guidance. The SCH stressed that new installations must be reversible and cause minimal impact on the historic fabric.

All works will be guided by an approved Restoration and Works Method Statement.

The area was also considered for a proposed link road in 1998, which would have connected Regional Road (Tal-Gas Area) to Marina Street, Gzira, passing directly through the site. The project was later shelved.