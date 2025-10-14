Neptunes proposes kiosk on extended Balluta promenade

Neptunes Water Polo Club has applied to build a new kiosk and adjacent seating area on an extended promenade over the club’s pool facing the Balluta church.

The club has also applied to sanction minor changes to its existing tented kiosk, which is largely covered by a permit issued in 2021. The area also includes another structure housing a ticket booth and an ATM which was regularised in 2024.

According to the club’s application, the 200sq.m promenade extension will benefit the general public.

But a number of residents are objecting to the proposed development, claiming that the new kiosk and seating area will block views of the church and other scheduled buildings from the promenade.

Residents lamented that views are already being blocked from the promenade by the existing kiosk, which also encloses a significant amount of public space.

Moreover, they claim that the existing 1.5m passage on the promenade near the existing kiosk is not sufficient for the current footfall and have asked for studies to determine an adequate width.

They also warned that the placing of tables and chairs, which would obviously require umbrellas, will further block the view of the church.

While appreciating the increase in space being proposed for the public, they argue for better designs that would eliminate the obstruction of views and provide improved access.

The PA is also currently considering a land reclamation project in the vicinity to accommodate sports and commercial facilities for the San Giljan Water Polo Club.