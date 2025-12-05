Build now, sanction later: Owner applies to regularise Siġġiewi ‘sheep farm’

An application has been submitted to regularise the construction of a sheep farm on agricultural land along Triq Bur it-Tokk in Siġġiewi. The request follows the issuance of a stop notice by the Planning Authority (PA) after part of the site was excavated and several trees were uprooted to make way for new structures and a paved area with planters. A central excavation, initially created without permission, is now being proposed as a reservoir for the sheep farm.

The privately owned site was already subject to an enforcement order issued in 2022 against various illegalities carried out by a previous owner. These included the construction of several rooms, the installation of a wooden canopy in front of these rooms, the formation of a concrete passageway, the removal of old boundary rubble walls, and the construction of a higher wall in Franka stone.

However, following a spate of new works, including extensive excavations in an area previously covered by trees, the PA flagged a new “breach of notice” against the current owner. The notice refers to the demolition of a large part of the roof of the structure already subject to the original enforcement notice; the construction of an internal brick wall; the building of partition walls; and the creation of new doors and windows.

Moreover, the notice refers to excavation works carried out in various parts of the site; the demolition and reconstruction of rubble walls; the construction of planters; and the deposition of soil, gravel, and construction materials.

The enforcement notice does not refer to the uprooting of trees which are visible on aerial photos taken by the PA in 2024. However, plans submitted in the new application presented by Jesmond Micallef indicate that 60 trees were uprooted mostly around the area earmarked for a reservoir which has already been excavated.

According to the plans, the site currently hosts 44 olive trees and 18 citrus trees. Under the proposed layout, all 18 citrus trees will be retained, while the total number of olive trees will rise to 61, including 17 new trees to be planted around the reservoir. The application was filed in August, just a few weeks after the latest stop notice was issued by the Planning Authority in July.