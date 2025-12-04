Carmelo Abela urges rethink on five-storey Żabbar elderly home

Labour MP and former minister Carmelo Abela says the call of the people must be heard on a controversial five-storey elderly home in the heart of Żabbar.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Abela said it is clear that Żabbar residents are not happy with this development and are concerned about the impact it might have.

“The care of the elderly is a sector in which this government has excelled, as it has in many other areas, but this work can continue without sacrificing the character and balance of our localities,” he said.

Abela added that people’s concerns must be taken into account so that authorities can find a solution that respects social needs and sustainability.

His comments come ahead of a protest scheduled for Monday 8 December against the five-storey development. The protest is being led by the Żabbar local council and Moviment Graffitti.

Żabbar Mayor Jorge Grech said the council feels this development will greatly harm the character of the locality and residents’ quality of life.