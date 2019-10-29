PA rejects valley side fireworks factory

A fireworks factory proposed on terraced fields on the side of the Wied il-Mans valley in Kercem, has been rejected by the Planning Commission due to the negative impact on the surrounding environment.

The application was rejected by two votes against one, with Planning Commission chairperson Elizabeth Ellul and Claude Mallia voting against. Anthony Borg voted in favour.

The permit was originally rejected in 2018 but the case was sent back to the board by the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal after the Malta Air Traffic Services (MATS) which falls under Transport Malta had dropped its objection to the development which had been crucial to its rejection.

The objection was motivated by the fact that the proposed fireworks factory was less than 400m away from the Gozo VOR, a critical ground based navigational aid for air traffic.

Initially the case office was recommending approval after this issue was addressed but in September the Planning Commission asked the case officer to present new reasons for refusal based on planning polices promoting soil conservation, and which seek to prevent developments which have an unacceptable adverse impact on the environment and rural landscape.

The Environment and Resources Authority had already objected to the application, expressing concern on the loss of the traditional terraced fields at this location as a result of additional development in the rural area.

The Authority had objected to the “take-up of undeveloped rural land and overdevelopment in an area which forms part of the physical natural environment of Wied il-Mans.”

Objections were also presented by the Kercem local council and by farmers in the area who expressed concerns on their personal safety while tilling adjacent land.

The council warned that that the development would create danger to the Kercem residents since fireworks material would have to be transported through the centre of the village. Moreover, according to the council, the development would prejudice any initiatives that the local council could do to promote the cultural, natural and historical heritage, such as a heritage trail in the Santa Lucija hamlet.

The Agricultural Advisory Committee objected in principle against the construction of fireworks factories but given that the fireworks factory policy permits factories on dry land as stipulated by policy it limited itself to recommend the imposition of a planning gain to be used for the rehabilitation of agricultural land.

The project was given the clearance of an ad-hoc technical committee responsible for the safety aspects of new fireworks factory applications.

The application was presented by Sammy Spiteri – a former deputy mayor of the locality and was not linked to any established fireworks organisation.