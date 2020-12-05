Fitness centre ‘throws shade’ on Cumbo tower buffer

A fitness and rehabilitation centre for contact sports injuries is being proposed over 1,420sq.m of land outside development zones along Triq Durumblat, in Attard.

The land lies within the buffer zone for the protection of the setting of Torri Cumbo, a heritage monument scheduled at Grade 2 by the Planning Authority. The tower’s gardens are located just across the street.

The development, proposed by landowner Philip Camilleri, is located between the road and the go-karting track in Ta’ Qali, and will consist of two one-storey blocks for a rehabilitation centre for boxing and contact sports, and another one for a gym and fitness studios. An aquatic treatment pool is being proposed in an outdoor activity area, while a landscaped area with a number of trees is being proposed around the new buildings.

This Superintendence for Cultural Heritage is objecting in principle to the development for its “unacceptable and unjustified impact on the cultural heritage and natural landscape”. The site is also deemed to have a degree of archaeological potential and any approved development will require archaeological monitoring.

Extensive grounds surround the Torri Cumbo, located on the other side Triq Durumblat opposite the proposed gym. The 16th century property was owned by Julius Cumbo, a well-known criminal lawyer in late mediaeval times and also a jurat on the Università of Mdina. The site is reputed to have been the location from where the fabled ‘Mosta bride’ was abducted in 1526.

A cluster of small catacombs accessed by a flight of steps preceded by an anti-chamber and three burial chambers were found in the gardens of the Torri Cumbo.

Since the development is being proposed in the vicinity of the Grade 2 according to new rules introduced in May the developers will have to assess the impact of the development on the context of historical tower and present relevant photomontages.

The Agricultural Advisory Committee, which advises the PA on projects located on agricultural land, is objecting in principle to any development in the area, in line to its objection to any development in the ODZ, which is not related to or not for the benefit of agriculture.