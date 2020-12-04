Bank of Valletta excavations near Wignacourt aqueduct worries watchdog

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has expressed concern on a proposed increase in height for an ancillary development to the Bank of Valletta headquarters.

The site is located in very close proximity to the Wignacourt Aqueducts, which are scheduled with a Grade 1 protection.

The five-storey development is accompanied by the excavation of three basement levels, proposed just three meters away from the historical aqueduct.

The proposed works entail the demolition of the existing bank ancillary office and archives building, the excavation for three basement levels and the construction of five floors.

Half of the site lies within the Urban Conservation Area in an area characterised by a predominant building height of two floors along Triq il-Kbira San Guzepp, and within all Urban Conservation Area.

But the building height increased from a two-floor premises to five, within a streetscape dominated by two storey buildings and receded structures.

The SCH reiterated its concerns insisting that “any proposed height is to be in keeping with the existing predominate height of two floors (ground floor and ground floor) and a roof structure.”

The SCH has also expressed concern on the extensive excavation works and the impact on both the UCA and the aqueduct, and called for a buffer zone to protect the Grade 1 scheduled aqueduct from any excavation works.

No plans are available on the PA’s information system.

A provision of the law exempts banks, airports and buildings related to national security from publishing such plans.

The bank’s architect Edwin Mintoff recently asked for the suspension of the application, in an indication that plans could be changed to address concerns expressed by heritage bodies.