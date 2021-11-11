St Julian’s: No decision on Palazzina Vincenti scheduling after three years

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage is still considering a request made nearly three years ago to grant the highest level of protection to Palazzina Vincenti, a modernist building designed by renowned Maltese architect Gustavo Romeo Vincenti.

The landmark is a defining part of the St Julian’s streetscape, marking the midpoint between Balluta and the St Julian’s bays.

The request for protection was made by Edward Said, an architect and lecturer on 20th century Maltese architecture, who in 2019 warned that being in the development zone the building “is in great danger of being demolished”.

The building is now in fact threatened by complete demolition, to make way for a 14-storey hotel as proposed in a planning application presented by developer Carlo Stivala, in plans designed by architect Robert Musumeci, a Labour government advisor on its planning reforms.

“The property is still being assessed, keeping in mind that the Superintendence has a long list of properties which might merit scheduling and which list has to be prioritized by importance,” a spokesperson for the SCH told MaltaToday this week.

St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg is now insisting that a decision on the scheduling request made by Said is discussed before the planning application to demolish the building and make way for the high-rise development, is even considered.

“It would be ironic, incorrect and would also give rise to suspicion of potential back dealings if the Planning Authority had to decide first on the hotel application… Thus, at this stage, the local council is objecting that the PA considers and accept to discuss this application,” Buttigieg told the PA.

Requests for scheduling are assessed in terms of architectural, historical and social significance as well as on their rarity and uniqueness.

While it is the SCH which makes an assessment of the value of properties proposed for scheduling, it is the Planning Authority’s executive council which has to approve the scheduling. In this case the PA is still awaiting for the assessment of the SCH.

Edward Said had submitted the request to schedule the building in February 2019. Following the submission of the hotel development application, Said has written back to the PA and the SCH to ask for feedback on the request he made nearly three years ago. “Now that an application has been filed proposing the destruction of Palazzina Vincenti… I earnestly ask for feedback about my request for scheduling of this highly significant building,” Said wrote.

Said backed up his request with a data-sheet highlighting the significance of the building, which dates back to 1948, replacing another dwelling which had received a direct hit in the war.

A dissertation by David Ellul, quoted extensively in the scheduling request, describes the building as “Gustavo Vincenti’s architectural tour de force in the shift towards Modernism.”

The study singles out the significance of the cantilevered terrace, which gives lightness and openness to the building. Moreover, the building was one of the earliest examples of the use of reinforced concrete in Maltese architecture.

The report also highlights the importance of the building’s interior characterized by “an awe-inspiring foyer” and an imposing staircase clad in white Carrara marble, with risers clad in red Verona marble.

In his report, Said recommended the highest level of protection (grade 1) for the building and the subterranean tunnel that links the property to the sea. It also recommends protection for the interior of the building which is characterised by grand reinforced concrete staircase and waffle-structure ceilings.

Few post-war buildings have been scheduled in the past decade. These include Dom Mintoff’s home in Tarxien designed by the Labour prime minister himself, scheduled in 2018 for its architectural as well as the historical, political and social significance.

In 2012 the PA granted protection to bus shelters in Marsa, Ħamrun and Floriana. Other modernist buildings granted protection in the same year were the Muscat Motors showroom in Gżira, the Farsons Brewery in Birkirkara, the Mount St Joseph retreat house in Mosta and a number of University buildings – including Student’s House and the chapel. A small number of private villas granted protection include Villa Ellul, Villa Sunshine and The Lodge in Ta’ Xbiex, and Villa Flora in Attard.