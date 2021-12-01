Marsaxlokk FC removes car park in hostel, old people’s home plans on public garden

The Marsaxlokk football club is no longer seeking to develop a second football pitch on land currently occupied by a public car-park, first inaugurated in 2018.

But the club wants to develop a hostel and an old people’s home on a public garden and disturbed land outside the development zone, including a part of the parking area adjacent to its football ground.

The application foresees landscaping and an “integrated and enlarged public garden” adjacent to a proposed three-storey home for the elderly.

Other proposed developments include a childcare centre, a social club, food and drink establishments, sports-related shops and a physiotherapy clinic. Seating stands are also being proposed along the already existing ground. Only a part of the existing car park will be impacted by the new development.

The Lands Authority formally objected to the original application because Marsaxlokk FC did not possess a legal title on a substantial part of the land earmarked for the development, “including a public car park and a public garden”.

The public car park adjacent to the football ground was inaugurated in 2018. The car park includes a water reservoir for 760 cubic metres of rainwater, and paving through which grass can grow – a development subsequently awarded an award for being ‘environmentally sustainable’ in the 2018 Malta Architect Awards, hosted by the Planning Authority.

The application comes in the wake of a legal notice issued in 2017, which encourages the commercialisation of sports facilities.

Through this legal notice football clubs, aquatic sports clubs and national sports associations, which were given government-rented property, can dedicate part of the building for commercial activities that can be carried out by a private entity.

The same legislation excluded entertainment establishments, gaming shops, residences, hotels and other activities, which the newly set-up Commission for the Commercialisation of Sports Facilities does not feel adapted for sport facilities attended by children.

While this legislation has injected investment in sports facilities it has also led to greater pressure for commercial developments, which have little to do with sports.