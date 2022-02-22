Villa Rosa high-rise could overshadow protected valley, ERA warns

The Environment and Resources Authority has concluded that the scale of the high-rise development being proposed at Villa Rosa in St George’s Bay, warrants a new environment impact assessment (EIA) to assess its impacts on the protected Ħarq Ħammiem valley.

As proposed, the development will include a 34-storey tower next to Bay Street and another 27-storey tower right in the middle of the 50,000 sq.m site as well as a large public square between the two buildings.

One of the concerns expressed by ERA in a screening report is that the high-rise development proposed on the Villa Rosa site could result in the “shadowing” of the adjacent protected natural areas.

Moreover, ERA is also concerned that excavations will be conducted nearer to the Ħarq Ħammiem cave than previously envisaged in a permit issued four years ago.

The low-rise development approved in 2016 foresaw the demolition of Moynihan and Dolphin House to make way for office blocks and a hotel at Cresta Quay, with the height being limited to a maximum of 7 floors. An EIA report had already been submitted for this development.

But the developers have now presented a ‘project development statement’ for a high-rise development.

The proposed development, which covers a site area of 50,000sq.m includes hotels, serviced apartment, offices and a range of recreational facilities including shops, bars, restaurants and a multi-purpose hall.

It also includes a huge public open space over 20,086sq.m, including a piazza, natural areas and circulation spaces within the Villa Rosa grounds (16,809sq.m) and a 3,277sq.m public open space at Cresta Quay.

While taking note that a considerable part of the site will be designated as a public open space, ERA expressed concern at the “significant” intensification of development proposed on site.

Furthermore, since the proposed public open space will be located between the proposed buildings and the promenade along the coast, the most intensive development will be “pushed” to the periphery of the site, “immediately bordering the sensitive valley area.”

Moreover since the proposed tall buildings would immediately border the protected site, “this may be affected by shadowing and other overspills from the intensified operations”.

According to ERA, the encroachment on the protected area “will extend beyond the encroachment” already approved in 2018.

The change in design and overall massing and height of the proposed development, notably in the Villa Rosa site, are also likely to lead to have significant visual impacts on the surroundings.

“Such likely impacts require further evaluation, especially in relation to the valley landscape and the villa itself, but also in terms of the setting of the wider bay.”

Similarly, any potential impacts from the proposed development on the context of Villa Rosa, and its positioning as a prominent landmark building would also need to be studied further from a cultural heritage perspective.

ERA has also expressed concern that excavations are proposed “well within the established buffer zone of Għar Ħarq Ħammiem”, with additional excavations to the west of Moynihan House bringing interventions closer towards the area of the upper chamber of the cave system.

In view of this further investigations are required to determine whether the proposed interventions are likely to lead to any adverse effects on the stability and integrity of the cave system.

ERA is also objecting to any development on an existing undeveloped area north-east of the existing Cresta Quay, which it said “should remain untouched and safeguarded as a natural area”. In this regard, ERA is objecting to a proposed construction of an indoor pool and kitchen at the pool level.

According to a project development statement presented by the developers the project will be creating a signature destination for Malta, “by offering a quality tourism destination, which at the same time enriches the local community”.

Moreover, open spaces will constitute 65% of the total land area available for development. Massing studies have been conducted by renowned international architectural firm UN Studios, which has developed a concept inspired by “different rock shards and natural stone formations found on Malta”.