Water polo lido and swimming pools on reclaimed land threaten Balluta Bay

A land reclamation project to build a lido, two swimming pools and restaurants for the St Julian's Waterpolo club “will diminish the quality of the visual landscape” at Balluta Bay with experts warning the impact will vary from “moderate to major adverse”.

The club is proposing the extension of the existing water polo facilities and associated commercial establishments at Triq George Borg Oliver, St Julian’s. The proposed project incorporates the construction of two swimming pools with ancillary facilities.

As part of the proposed works, the applicant shall carry out land reclamation works covering a footprint of 3,288m2 within the heart of St Julian’s Bay. The project also includes restaurants, which would utilise the large deck as an outdoor dining area during favourable weather conditions.

But the Environment Impact Assessment warns that works will not only protrude out into the bay but will also block scenic views offered in the area.

“Since large quantities of people frequent the viewpoints on a daily basis, the impact is significant as it will affect a large portion of the population”.

When viewed from Balluta square, the development will be “very conspicuous and noticeable”, and the protrusion of the concrete platform will “compartmentalise” the view of Balluta Bay and block the extant long-distance views of St Julian’s Bay. Consequently, the assessment classifies the impact as major adverse.

Originally the project was set to include a scheduled inter-harbour ferry service owned by the Fortina Group operating from the proposed jetty. However, following strong opposition for a similar service within the bay, the ferry service was removed from the current proposal.

Land reclamation and other marine activities during the construction phase will prevent other users of the bay from accessing the site and surrounding areas. A designated swimming zone will also be encroached upon. The assessment classifies the impact as major adverse on the surrounding sea uses.

The reduction in the public marine area due to the proposed land reclamation constitutes an adverse impact of major significance. The encroachment into the designated swimming zone is of particular importance. To overcome this, Transport Malta would need to shift or resize the swimming zone to retain the same area.

According to the study, the jetty will also attract additional vessels to the bay. The increased number of vessels in the bay “may disrupt the nearby swimming zones.”

Studies on marine ecology have confirmed the presence of the protected Posidonia oceanica sea-grass habitat. The proposed construction works will lead to the permanent loss of marine habitats present within the footprint of the scheme site. The assessment concludes that the adverse impact will be of major significance due to the high conservation status of the affected habitats.

In its 2017 election programme, the Labour Party had pledged “to enter into discussions with the San Giljan club to consider the possibility of constructing a pool”. The club presently lacks a permanent pool structure, which can be used during adverse weather conditions, particularly when the sea is rough.

The EIA was published today and the Environment and Resources Authority will be receiving feedback on the findings until the 19 April before taking a decision on what to recommend when the planning application comes up for consideration.