Missing bridges to be rebuilt in Balluta Buildings restoration

The second phase of the restoration of Balluta Buildings will foresee the reconstruction of two small bridges on the second and third floors below the eastern archway, which had been lost over the years.

The bridges will be reconstructed using the same type of materials used in the original works.

The works proposed in a planning application presented by owner Justine Pergola envisages the sensitive restoration of the north-eastern half of the Balluta Building, following the restoration of the south-western half.

The restoration plan covers three façades looking onto Balluta Square, Triq il-Markiż Scicluna and Triq il-Karmnu.

The two bridges are documented in photos dating back to the 1930s and are similar to bridges which are still present in below the southwest archway. The bridges will not only link the apartments on each side of the bridge but will “complete the symmetry of the façade”.

The works are explained in detail in a restoration method statement prepared by architect Stephen Serracino Inglott.

“The intention is to conserve to original aesthetic and style, without altering any design elements, except where it is complementary and respectful to the original design of the Balluta Buildings,” the architect explained.

Moreover the restoration will be based on documentary evidence to reconstruct elements that will re-establish the symmetry and totality of the original design, while conserving the original materials.

The reconstructed bridges will be dressed with wrought-iron railings designed in the same shape as those present on the south-western building. The window overlooking the bridges will also be changed back to doors.

Apart from the reconstruction of the two brdges the restoration will also see the reconstruction of missing sections of elaborate parapet walls which have been replaced by aluminium railings. The reconstruction will also be based on a comparison with old photos.

The restoration report also reveals that the original roller shutters, some of which date back to the original structure have now deteriorated beyond repair. These roller shutters will be replaced with identical new ones sourced from Sicily.

The restoration will include the careful removal of redundant cables and wires, light fixtures, and other accretions.

Layers of black crust (gypsum), will be carefully removed from stone surfaces on the walls and façades, using only delicate manual methods and appropriate hand tools, primarily scalpels.

A beacon of excellence

Completed in 1928 and built on the gardens in the vicinity of the Old College, Balluta Buildings is considered as one of the finest examples of Art Nouveau architecture in Malta. It is also the only noteworthy architectural manifestation of the Stile Liberty on the island.

“Today, it stands out as a luminous beacon of architectural excellence set within an expanse of nondescript and soulless concrete apartment blocks,” architect Serracino Inglott contends.

The project was commissioned by Marquis John Scicluna and designed by architect Giuseppe Psaila. It now enjoys the highest level of protection as a Grade 1 monument. But over the years, the building, whose tenants benefited from the rent control regime, suffered deterioration.

The restoration method statement also includes historical information which throws a light on the inspiration behind the building and refers to a visit by Italian fascist-era art historian and critic Ugo Ojetti in 1932. During his short visit, Chev. Raffaele Pitre, the then-president of the Camera degli Architetti in Malta, accompanied Ojetti to view some of the latest and notable architectural works in Malta. Ojetti’s reaction to the Balluta Buildings was that it was seemingly inspired by the second-placed entry of a competition for the Milan Central Railway station that was held in 1912 and won by the architect Ulisse Stacchini.