NGOs file judicial protest against Joseph Portelli’s Marsalforn valley project

Environment NGOs Din L-Art Helwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Ahjar, Għawdix, Moviment Graffitti and Wirt Għawdex have ramped up their battle against the ruination of Gozo, issuing a judicial protest against the granting of a permit to build a pool extending out into Marsalforn Valley, as part of the abusive Joseph Portelli development there.

The eight-storey development already breaches the Gozo-Comino Local Plan, and the DC15 policy which precluded major developments on Gozo’s protected ridges.

“At eight storeys, this development is the most abusive ridge-edge project so far, as not only does it change the landscape, dominating it from miles around, the hillside was gouged out to accommodate the project,” the NGOs said.

A planning hearing tomorrow will concern the the addition of a large pool and deck that violate policy GZ-EDGE 2 of the local plan. The NGOs say swimming pools along the side of valley here would destroy the lush vegetation and trees of this untouched site, and this precedent could lead to much wider destruction of valleys all over Gozo.

“The indications are that the PA’s planning commission will issue the permit, in defiance of the recommendation for refusal by the PA case officer – something which is happening repeatedly with Portelli applications,” the NGOs said.

Indeed, in its report, the Planning Authority’s planning directorate held firm in recommending refusal of this application by Joseph Portelli and his Ta’ Dirjanu partners – Agius – and partner Daniel Refalo.

“However, at the previous hearings, it became clear that the Planning Commission has the intention of approving it against the PA’s technical advice. We maintain that the legally-ratified Local Plan is to be respected and no amount of tweaking of plans in favour of speculators should be allowed to override the law and public interest,” the NGOs said.