Crematoria can be outside cemeteries, policy review proposes

A new policy is being drafted by the Planning Authority with the aim of finding ‘suitable locations’ for stand-alone cremation facilities which are not part of an existing cemetery.

A 2015 policy had approved extending existing cemeteries, outside development zones, but banned the creation of new cemeteries.

The existing policy already refers to “alternative funerary techniques” like cremation, saying these can be accommodated inside an cemetery or premises, as long as they are in conformity with development plans. This effectively excluded the erection of cremation facilities outside the building zones if these were not part of an existing cemetery.

But the Planning Authority has now been requested by the government to initiate a review of the Cemeteries Policy and Design Guidance (2015), in the wake of the approval of the Cremation Act in 2019. “Government is of the opinion that, following the enactment of the Cremation Act, the development of standalone crematoria, including additional facilities for the internment of ashes and other supporting infrastructure, should be afforded favourable consideration.”

The policy sets out design criteria for such facilities. In 2021, Johann Camilleri’s Active Group Ltd proposed a crematorium on a 7,600sq.m plot of agricultural land, to the south of the Addolorata cemetery. The area, known as tal-Ħorr, is outside development zones, designated as an area of high landscape value and a strategic open gap between urban areas.

The Paola local council had objected to the development, describing it “premature” due to the absence of regulations and standards for a crematorium.

In 2010, Luqa Developments – owned by former Lorry Sant aide Liju Camilleri – had proposed a cremation facility at a new cemetery in Tal-Rmiedi, on derelict agricultural land between Attard and Rabat. The 2015 policy banned ODZ cemeteries and the proposal was dropped; a bid to have the same land turned into a petrol station, was unsuccessful.

The public has until August 31 to give its submissions on the policy update.