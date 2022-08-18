Siggiewi football ground expansion has residents concerned

Siggiewi FC is seeking an extension to its present, discreet facilities, with a supporters stand for 469 seats, a multipurpose hall, a retail outlet and catering facility.

But residents fear that the increased height of the facilities will obstruct the open views of Rabat, Mdina, Mtarfa, Ta’ Qali and Mosta which can be presently be enjoyed by anyone walking along the area.

As it stands, the height of the football stand is only higher than street level, but the new plans are proposing a height of 6m above street level.

Residents also fear that the expansion of the seating area and the proposed catering facilities will exacerbate the parking problems and noise pollution in their quiet neighbourhood.

The football ground, located outside development zones, seats 240 supporters and faces the open countryside, as well as residential areas in Triq Wied Ħesri where a housing estate is being built, and the long-established neighbourhood in Triq Dun Manwel Zammit.

Siggiewi FC currently plays in the Maltese National Amateur League. The synthetic pitch was inaugurated in 2010 and also hosts matches from the youth football leagues.

The club said no trees will be uprooted in the stadium’s upgrade, but the Environment and Resources Authority asked the club to clarify whether the trees lining the adjacent pavement shall be affected by the works.