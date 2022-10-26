Graffitti urge public to object to ‘sham sheep farm’

Moviment Graffitti has formally objected with the Planning Authority to an application, which seeks to transform a massive sheep farm in Bidnija into a hotel.

Describing the sheep farm as “a sham” and “outrageous”, Graffitti urged the public to object to the new permit application that the ‘farm’ will contain a retail outlet and guest rooms.

The farm, located in Wied tal-Ħżejjen, currently consists of a two-storey structure, fitted with a pool and a reception area. But now, the owner wants to change the layout to include guest rooms in what activists are calling a hotel.

Graffitti said the original structure was approved by the PA on the pretext of it being a sheep farm. “It has always been crystal clear that this building was not intended for its stated use and that it was approved through a series of deceit, lies and malpractice,” the organisation said.

In its objection, Moviment Graffitti not only highlighted the numerous planning policies breached by this application and the harm it will cause to the ecologically-sensitive valley, but also called for the immediate demolition of the structure and for the site to be returned to its natural state at the developer’s expense.

Last week, Moviment Graffitti called for the investigation and prosecution for environmental crimes of all those involved in the issuing of the first permit.

“The fight against this obscenity will continue,” Graffitti pledged.

The group is urging the public to submit its objection with the PA, either by sending an email to [email protected] Objections can be sent until 4 November.