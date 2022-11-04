Żonqor project in Marsaskala approved

The development of 118 apartments in a green area at Żonqor Point in Marsaskala was approved by the planning board last week, contrary to what was previously reported.

MaltaToday first reported on Sunday that the project application had been removed from the agenda of the planning meeting of 27 October.

The report was based on the minutes for the 27 October meeting published on the PA’s website, which made reference to a decision by Executive Chairman Martin Saliba, who removed the item from the agenda on 11 October to give more time to the developers to revise the design of the new building.

MaltaToday had sought clarification on the postponement prior to running with the story. A spokesperson for the authority said “the application was removed from agenda on request by the Executive Chairperson in line with the law since in this case the Executive Chairperson deemed that the proposal required further review in particular with regards to design treatment of the facades.”

However, oblivious to MaltaToday, the board meeting held on 27 October actually approved the building application after the developer presented new designs and was slated for approval. On the day, the minutes for the 27 October meeting seen by MaltaToday made no reference to the board’s approval of the project.

Subsequently, the minutes were amended to include a reference to the Żonqor development and its approval by the board.

Contacted by MaltaToday, a PA spokesperson explained that the application was originally removed from agenda on 11 October at the request of the Executive Chairperson but was placed back on the agenda for the meeting of the 27 October after fresh plans were submitted.

New photomontages showing the changes made in the design of the project were presented before the meeting.

The area where the project will rise had been added to the development zones in the 2006 rationalisation exercise.

The error is regretted. The original story has been removed.