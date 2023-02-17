Smart City blocks tower over Xgħajra in new photomontages

Photomontages for two 11-storey blocks proposed at Smart City show the new development towering over the small seaside village of Xgħajra as seen from the promenade and coastline.

The visual study compares the new plans to those approved in an outline permit for the entire Smart City project in 2009, which envisaged a continuous chain of buildings, covering an existing seven-storey building owned by Smart City, and stepping down towards the coastline.

The 2009 permit was issued without any visuals of the impact on Xgħajra and the environs.

The proposed project will now consist of two separate building masses, with the existing seven-storey building in between.

Photomontages also depict the outline of a yet-to-be-approved 13-storey block from Elegant Homes, which faces objections from 300 residents. The photomontage suggests this project will cover one of the proposed Smart City blocks.

The PA’s design advisory committee said the development should be stepped downwards towards the coast, and asked for more visuals showing closer range views from Xgħajra and the Shoreline development. The mixed-use blocks for a hotel and between 95 and 128 residential units are being proposed on a site presently used as a temporary car park for the Smart City project, directly overlooking the low-rise and picturesque seaside locality of Xgħajra.

The gross floor area of 37,000sq.m is split between 22,000sq.m for the hotel and 17,000sq.m for the apartments. The two plots were already identified for development in the original Smart City permit of 2009. But residential development was previously excluded in the original zoning for commercial development and a hotel.

A comparison of plans indicates a small increase in height over 2009 limits, from 48-58m, to 60m above sea level.