Bonnici Bros want 112-unit block on agricultural plot

The developers Bonnici Brothers are seeking to turn a 5,800sq.m plot of Burmarrad agriculture, into a 112-apartment complex of six storeys.

Bonnici owns the land in question, which is partly tilled by farmers who had unsuccessfully objected to previous attempts to develop the site.

But the walled-in area, an open field with soil of up to 1m above street level, is still zoned as a residential area in 2006 local plans.

The development, lying at the corner of Triq ir-Rumani and Triq is-Sardin, would be expected to result in additional vehicular trips affecting the neighbouring road network and junctions leading to the site from the main roads, in terms of transport impact. Transport Malta called for a study to assess this impact.

The Planning Authority is still assessing another request to construct a new roundabout on the Burmarrad road that would calm down traffic leading to the site.

According to the local plan, heights on this site are limited to three storeys but since being replaced by metric heights, the development can rise to 16 metres to fit in five storeys.

A previous permit approved in 2013 and renewed in 2018, foresaw the construction of 78 basement garages and 77 apartments on two full floors and a penthouse level. No development has been carried out as yet.

Another application for the construction of 111 apartments in 2018 was withdrawn after the case officer recommended a refusal, arguing that zoning for a pedestrian walkway would enable the developers to build more apartments around it.

A zoning application to introduce a 10m-wide cul-de-sac was approved last year, favourably considered by the PA because it would provide open space within a schemed urban area and “a better distribution of dwelling units from a planning point of view”.

The residential development is being proposed next to Bonnici Bros’ storage and parking area, which was regularised in 2017, but plans to excavate a basement parking for their trucks were recommended for refusal by a PA case officer.

Bonnici was recently seeking a permit from the PA for a supermarket on a nearby 6,870sq.m plot of agricultural land along Burmarrad Road in the intersection with Triq is-Sardin, before these were dropped.