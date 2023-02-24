Delimara: Landowner wants Hofra l-Kbira villa instead of disused farm

A disused livestock farm off Triq Xrobb l-Għaġin and overlooking the majestic Ħofra l-Kbira cliffs could be transformed into a villa.

Property developer Anton Schembri owns the site of the derelict structures in Delimara, and is seeking a permit for a villa with ground floor and basement, with pool and landscapes areas over a 434sq.m site.

But the development would introduce residential development in a designated Area of Ecological Importance and Area of High Lanscape Value, apart from being outside the development zones and granted a Level 2 protection that should preclude construction work.

It is the 2014 rural policy guidlines that opens a window for such opportunistic permits: disused livestock farms which ceased operation for at least 10 years prior to 2014 and create a negative environmental impact on surroundings, can be redeveloped into one single dwelling unit that does not exceed 200sq.m in floor space, with a full basement when limited to the existing building’s footprint; but the basement us not added to total floor area for permitting purposes.

The owner will have to prove any alleged negative impact that can be improved with the new villa, and evidence that the structures were indeed used as a livestock farm. In this case, the structures predate the PA’s establishment and no previous permits exist on the site.