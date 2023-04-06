Barriers proposed to stop off-roading at Wied Speranza

Barriers are being proposed to stop off-roaders from accessing the Wied Speranza in a project to rehabilitate the valley.

Parks Malta, the government entity responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of national parks and the embellishment of other public spaces, said offroading was causing environmental damage throughout the valley.

It said barriers had to be put in place at both entrances to the valley to stop access to off-roaders, with the one blocking access from the San Pawl tal-Qlejgħa side to be installed “as soon as possible”. A similar barrier will be installed on the Speranza Chapel side after other works in the valley requiring machinery are completed.

The project is aimed at the removal of invasive alien species and habitat restoration of Speranza valley, which is a sub-catchment of the Wied il-Għasel system. Deliverables will involve a general clean-up, installing measures to stop off-roading in the valley bed, the removal of invasive alien species and the planting of indigenous species.

Plans also foresee improved access for pedestrians and ramblers through the erection of a ramp with a handrail near the St Paul Chapel down leading to the valley, given that the present, rough passage is deemed dangerous.

Since the area is populated by hedgehogs, extra caution will be taken not to disturb their habitat. The present walking trail will also be levelled and shored up to prevent further erosion by installing wooden logs into the bank along the length of the path where it is in danger of collapsing. The works will also clear invasive reeds blocking the pathway leading to the main bridge.

Wied l-Isperanza takes its name from the Chapel erected there in 1760. Legend has it that around 1750 during a Turkish incursion, a young girl was working the land with her family when they heard foreign voices. Guessing that they were Turkish pirates, they ran off to hide. However, the young girl fell behind and went to hide in a cave at the side of the valley, where a spider spun a web at the mouth of this cave. The present chapel was built as thanksgiving by the girl and her family for having escaped slavery.