Eurospin supermarket at Marsa junction set for approval

A supermarket operated by Italian low-cost supermarket giant Eurospin along the Aldo Moro Road in Marsa is being recommended for approval by the Planning Directorate.

The 1,399sq.m supermarket is set to replace the Salv Bezzina & Sons yard in Marsa which is zoned in the local plan for the development of ‘showrooms and offices’.

But although the local plan does not specifically refer to the development of supermarkets in this area, the case officer assessing the development in terms of existing policies has concluded that the “introduction of a supermarket in areas outlined for commercial uses is an accepted concept”.

A company brochure from 2019 set a target of 12 stores across Malta, pitting Eurospin as a direct competitor to Lidl in a crowded field of supermarket groups. The Marsa project would be the chain’s first store.

The application was assessed according to the ‘Interim Retail Planning Guidance’, issued in 2004 which states that all large supermarkets should be subject to a retail impact assessment. However, this assessment “was considered futile considering the site location and the zoning of the area”.

In a bid to reduce car use the PA’s retail policy also states that supermarkets should be “preferably located in or on the edge of town centres”. But in this case the introduction of a supermarket was considered “acceptable” in view of the commercial zoning of the area and its present use for industrial and storage purposes.

A project development statement (PDS) submitted to the Environment Resources Authority in 2020 does not exclude further development on the site, stating that the project is “leaving potential for other commercial use in the future”.

The supermarket would replace the industrial complex with a groundfloor parking area for 150 cars and an overlying supermarket. By keeping 45% of the site undeveloped and limiting heights to 11m instead of the maximum 22-29m allowed, the proponents are promising “large open spaces and aesthetically pleasing materials and design” which will benefit the area, at present enclosed by high walls and structures.

The supermarket’s access point would be from Aldo Moro Road, while a secondary access point linked to Triq il-Labour, will be used solely for scheduled delivery of merchandise. Issues related to the impact on the new road network, un/loading facilities and access and manoeuvring were assessed in a Traffic Impact Assessment, leading Transport Malta to issue its clearance for the project.

A final decision on this development will be taken by the Planning Authority on 11 May.