Birżebbuġa’s Pretty Bay sandy beach may be extended by 30m

Pretty Bay in Birżebbuġa could grow by a further 30m if a proposal by Malta Freeport Terminals Ltd to utilize sand obtained from dredging operations goes through.

However, the extension will only happen if studies show that the dredged material is suitable for replenishing the beach, according to the company’s Project Development Statement.

The dredging works are needed to enhance vessel manoeuvrability at the Freeport terminals.

Pretty Bay, which was artificially enlarged in the late 1980s using sand recovered from the sea during previous dredging works.

The PDS says that if the studies reveal any contamination or hazardous elements in the dredged sand, the waste will be disposed in conformity with waste management procedures.

The proposed project includes raising the silted crest and outer slope of an underwater berm located further offshore in Pretty Bay by 1m and the dredging of material around the berm. This berm was initially created in 2006 to retain sediment within the bay. The intended course of action involves depositing the dredged sand in Pretty Bay, resulting in a beach replenishment that expands the beach by 30m.

According to the PDS, more than 2,000 vessels enter and exit the Freeport terminals annually. The high volume of marine traffic justifies the proposed dredging works, aimed at providing seafaring vessels with increased manoeuvrability when entering or exiting Terminals 1 and 2. Moreover, the report highlights that the sediment collected from the vicinity of the rock berm represents the most suitable source of sand material for replenishing Pretty Bay.

The proposed extension of the beach is expected to increase its capacity and potentially benefit the local community, businesses, and the tourism industry. Additionally, raising the underwater rock berm by 1m would minimize the need for future maintenance dredging over the coming years.

If the proposed works receive the necessary permit, dredging operations are set to commence in October 2023 and be completed by May 2024.

To raise the height of the berm, rock boulder gabions will be strategically placed along its crest using a floating crane. This measure serves the purpose of retaining the newly extended beach while reducing the requirement for future dredging due to increased water depths.

However, one of the risks associated with the proposed dredging activities is the potential increase in turbidity, which could negatively impact the protected Posidonia meadows found in the surrounding area.

To mitigate this risk, the PDS recommends conducting a survey to identify the spread of Posidonia in the area. Furthermore, silt curtains will be installed around the barge responsible for the dredging operations to minimize any harm caused.