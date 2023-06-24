Concerns persist over visual impact of planned elderly home in Għarghur ODZ

An elderly home proposed outside development zones in Għargħur by Marlon Brincat, the Labour minority leader of the Naxxar local council has been granted clearance by Transport Malta but the PA’s Design Advisory Committee (DAC) has once again expressed concern about the visual impact on its surroundings.

The DAC, a three-member panel chaired by architect and academic David Mallia, which advises the Planning Authority on the visual impact of developments carried out in sensitive sites, was reacting to a new set of photomontages presented by the applicant.

The verdict of the DAC is not binding but its views must be considered by the case officer in their recommendation to the board.

In 2022 the same panel had asked for the inclusion of more trees and “a better articulation of the facades” of the building. Subsequently plans were changed through the inclusion of more trees and minor changes to the design of the building. The Environment and Resources Authority had also objected to the project.

The 60-bed home in Għargħur is being proposed by Marlon Brincat, an owner of the installations company CE Group, instead of a disused broiler farm, and is located just 200m away from GAP’s Golden Care home, also approved on ODZ in 2017. Brincat also serves as a Labour councillor and minority leader on the Naxxar local council.

Back in 2020 Transport Malta had also expressed its concern about a number of shortcomings related to road safety and to the accessibility to and from the site.

This is because the proposed home can only be accessed from Sqaq l-Imnieqa, which is a two-directional alley of uneven width, that provides access to numerous agricultural fields and a few residential buildings.

The alley is only accessed from a simple priority intersection with Triq San Gwann an urban road in Naxxar consisting of a two-directional single carriageway which serves as one of the main urban roads providing access to Għargħur.

Following the presentation of traffic studies, TM has issued its clearance on condition that a few traffic calming measures are implemented by the applicant.

TM acknowledged that no access can be provided for fire engines to enter the site due to the narrow access. But this obstacle was surmounted through an agreement with the Civil Protection Department which stipulates “that in case of fire it will make use of two fire connections situated at both ends of the home.”

Moreover, the largest vehicle predicted to reach the home are an ambulance and a small 6m-long refuse truck. The use of a small truck to collect the home’s waste is already envisaged in an agreement with a refuse company.

The Traffic study has also recommended the installation of ‘speed cushions’ as a traffic calming measure at the site entrance/exit, meant to restrict excessive speed by visitors to the home. The reports concludes that the developer should be responsible for constructing proper access to the development and improving the roadside environment in front of the development through the installation of signs and the resurfacing of Sqaq l-Imnieqa. The report also recommends the installation of a give way sign to those vehicles exiting the development, and to give way to those who are entering the development. Footpaths are also needed for safe pedestrian access.