Rationalisation encroaches on historical Zabbar farmhouse

A historical farmhouse in Zabbar faces encroachment from a proposed 16.3m-high residential development on agricultural land added to the development zone in 2006.

The farmhouse holds significance not only for its architectural merits but also as a symbol of Zabbar’s social history and rural past. It deserves protection according to the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage.

The development application to develop the 3,853sq.m site along Triq ix-Xghajra and Triq Agatha Barbara was presented in 2019 by Charles Polidano and is still being assessed.

Originally slated for demolition, the farmhouse was saved due to objections by the SCH. But in a report issued last week, the SCH has expressed concern that the new development will only be 1.5m away from the vernacular building.

The farmhouse’s traditional construction includes stone arches, kileb, and xorok, with a connection to an adjacent townhouse outside the site through an arch across an alleyway.

Recognising the cultural value of the farmhouse and its context, the SCH recommends that the development be “terraced away” from the building.

The adjacent development should be limited to two floors and set back from the farmhouse, gradually reaching the proposed height towards the southern end of the site.

Notably, the SCH proposes scheduling both the vernacular building and the adjacent townhouse as part of a group that includes It-Torri ta’ Lourdes, located just 38m north of the site.

These buildings collectively reflect the rural character of Zabbar and showcase traditional architecture from different periods.

The site had previously been considered for a Lidl supermarket development in 2006, extending further into the Outside Development Zone (ODZ).

However, the application was ultimately withdrawn following a recommendation for refusal by the case officer.