PA refuses to renew permit near Grade 2 building in Marsaxlokk

The Planning Authority has refused to renew a development permit for the construction of a residential block near a Grade 2 Protected Building in Marsaxlokk.

The development proposal sought to build a residential block comprising eight apartments and underlying garages on a vacant plot of land in Triq Abdosir.

However, the Planning Commission noted significant changes to the site's constraints since the original permit was issued in July 2018.

In 2020, the Planning Authority introduced guidelines emphasiding the need for special consideration when evaluating development proposals near scheduled buildings.

In this case, the development site is situated a mere 10 meters away from Villa Agius Catania.

The neoclassical villa was designated as a Grade 2 Protected Building back in 1994, acknowledging its architectural and historical importance.

The Planning Authority highlighted that the space surrounding a protected building is integral to its overall value and perception.