Calypso Cave to get interpretation centre, cliff to be stabilised

Calypso’s Cave overlooks the red sands of Ramla l-Hamra. It is often associated with a cave in the island of Ogygia mentioned by Homer where Odyssey was held ‘prisoner’ by the nymph Calypso for seven years.

But now the idyllic surroundings are set to get an interpretation centre topped by a roof garden, according to fresh plans submitted by the Gozo Ministry.

The interpretation centre will be spread over 62sq.m and will be built using random coralline limestone typical of rubble walls. The proposed roof garden will be adorned by indigenous plants.

The Gozo Ministry had first submitted plans for an interpretation centre two years ago. Under the amended plans, the ministry abandoned the idea to incorporate some form of retail facility presumably for the sale of souvenirs.

But rather than downsizing the development as recommended by the Environment and Resources Authority, the area of the proposed interpretation centre has been increased by 18sq.m.

Earlier plans had also envisaged railings over the new structure which have been eliminated. The new interpretation centre will also host sanitary facilities, replacing the existing ones which will be demolished. The existing toilets already cover an area of around 42sq.m.

Apart from new walkways and access ramps for disabled people the application also proposes the “consolidation of the friable rock face.”

According to the submitted plans, highly fractured wall areas will be stabilised using high tensile wire mesh fixed to the rock using stainless steel anchor bars with a diameter of 22mm.

Faced by plans submitted in 2021 the Environment and Resources Authority had expressed “no major concerns” on the project itself but insisted that any new building should be limited to the footprint of the existing structures.

It also requested a geotechnical study by experienced geologists and engineers to avoid potential adverse effects from stabilization works. ERA has now demanded access to this report.

In 2021, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had expressed concern on the “intensification” of development at this location and heritage NGO Din l-Art Helwa had said the formalization of this area may set a precedent for more development.

The Archaeological Society had also warned that further commercialization will “encourage more development around this beauty spot.”