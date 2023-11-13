Controversial Taċ-Ċawla social housing unit nearing completion

The social housing block in Gozo's Taċ-Ċawla area in Rabat is close to completion, the Gozo ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The project had attracted criticism from locals, who petitioned against the project in the hopes of projecting the area's last open space. The €1.2 million project is being built by PRA Construction Ltd, which is partly owned by Gozitan construction mogul Joseph Portelli.

Among the disgruntled Gozitans irked by the project was the Opposition spokesperson for Gozo, Alex Borg had even drawn up his own plans to make good on the community's needs, but to no avail.

Visiting the project, Gozo minister Clint Camilleri said that the works in Rabat began three months ago and are set to be concluded in one month. Camilleri also stated that regeneration works for the wider area are set to start soon, to the benefit of families living in the neighbourhood.

The project is being implemented on 3,750 square metres of land, with nine percent of the current area, or 330 square metres, slated for social housing. The remaining land is being regenerated, with the additions of a playing field, outdoor gyms, a water feature-filled entertainment area, and substantial landscaping.

According to Camilleri, this initiative also includes the expansion and modernisation of the current football ground. He said it will be expanded to 850 square metres, with a new lighting system installed and added landscaping.